Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Sells 1,200 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ducommun Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $961.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $66.77.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
