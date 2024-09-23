Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Sells 1,200 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $961.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $66.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

