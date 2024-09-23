Dustin Haw Sells 20,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TVK traded down C$0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching C$96.95. 20,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.45 and a 12-month high of C$101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4533821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

TVK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TVK

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.