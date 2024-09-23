ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.94. ECARX shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 15,992 shares changing hands.

ECARX Trading Down 12.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.32.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

