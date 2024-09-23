Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.42

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.42 and last traded at $252.84, with a volume of 52582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Ecolab Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

