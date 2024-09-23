Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.