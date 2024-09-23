Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,418,000 after buying an additional 425,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

