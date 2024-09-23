Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $155.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

