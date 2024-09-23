Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 14,370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

