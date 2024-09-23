Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELMTY

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.