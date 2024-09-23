Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $909.45 and last traded at $916.35. Approximately 661,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,045,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $921.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $895.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

