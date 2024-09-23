Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) versus Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Head to Head Comparison

Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Laramide Resources and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laramide Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Laramide Resources and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Laramide Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laramide Resources and Energy Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels $45.60 million 19.05 $99.86 million ($0.07) -76.93

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Laramide Resources.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Laramide Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

