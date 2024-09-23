Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Up to $23.96

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.26. Ennis shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 15,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $643.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

