EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 1492450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EnQuest
EnQuest Price Performance
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.