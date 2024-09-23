Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,225 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

