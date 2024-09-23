Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $201.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.