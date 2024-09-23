Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.92 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Nutrien worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NTR opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
