Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $69.04 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,850 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $69,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.