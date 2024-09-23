Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.35 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.