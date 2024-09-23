Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 72,046 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,046 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $189.26 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.