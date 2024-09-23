EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.43

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.43 and last traded at C$102.85, with a volume of 17085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQB. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.56.

EQB Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 12.6726343 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

