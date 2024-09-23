Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (AFRM, BITF, CAPR, CNTX, HPE, HSCS, JNPR, LUG, MNO, MNSO)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 23rd:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.50 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.20 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

