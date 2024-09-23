Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (AFRM, BITF, CAPR, CNTX, HPE, HSCS, JNPR, LUG, MNO, MNSO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 23rd:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.50 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.20 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

