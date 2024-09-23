Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.15. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 235,510 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZGN

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.