EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.06. EVE shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,075 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

EVE Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $813.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

