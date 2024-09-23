Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 169,475 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 404.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

