Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $132.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.