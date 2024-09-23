Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $34.93 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,888 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

