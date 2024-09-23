Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.