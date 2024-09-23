Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,024 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,127,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,665,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,981,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

