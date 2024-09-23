Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $577.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

