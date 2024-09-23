Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $285.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.