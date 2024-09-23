EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3,253.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $436.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.