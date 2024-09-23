EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

