Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 62743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
