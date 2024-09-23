Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 359 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GE opened at $187.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

