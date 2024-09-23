Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

