Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CARR opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.