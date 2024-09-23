Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 22,541.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.