Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $442.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

