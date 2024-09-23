Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $133.23 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

