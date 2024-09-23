Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.79

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.79 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 37508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.08.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,307 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

