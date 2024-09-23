Financial Contrast: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) versus Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and Evertz Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $195.50 million 1.04 -$46.19 million ($4.12) -4.17 Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 9.38

Evertz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -20.45% N/A -30.16% Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inseego and Evertz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 0 0 2.00 Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Evertz Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.62%. Given Evertz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than Inseego.

Summary

Evertz Technologies beats Inseego on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

