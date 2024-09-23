First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 65,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $49.42.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

