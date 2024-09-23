First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 65,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $49.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
