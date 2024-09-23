First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.28

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.28 and last traded at $126.28, with a volume of 26226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

