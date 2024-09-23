Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $177.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $178.89.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

