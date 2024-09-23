FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) vs. Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

FitLife Brands presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given FitLife Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 13.12% 28.06% 15.02% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Jinhua Marine Biological”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $60.68 million 2.53 $5.30 million $1.48 22.56 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

(Get Free Report)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

