Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Joseph L. Brennan Sells 295 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $14,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. 1,400,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,407. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

