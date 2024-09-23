Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Sells $729,485.95 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.65. 1,447,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fluor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 230.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

