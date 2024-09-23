Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.68% of Fortis worth $131,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.68 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

