Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,006 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $231.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.