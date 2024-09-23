Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.85

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 22459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

